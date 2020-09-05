Few surprises as Falcons cut to 53, flip 35.8 percent of roster

The other players cut included safety Jamal Carter, defensive end Austin Edwards, cornerback Tyler Hall, former Georgia Southern and Cairo High standout J. J. Wilcox, fullback Mikey Daniel, offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk, defensive lineman Hinwa, tight end Khari Lee (injury settlement), running back Craig Reynolds, cornerback Delrick Abrams, offensive tackle Ka’John Armstrong, safety Chris Cooper, guard Justin Goosebery, wide receiver Devin Gray, wide receiver Juwan Green, guard Sean Harlow, cornerback Josh Hawkins, defensive tackle Sailosi Latu, wide receiver Jalen McCleskey, tight end Jared Pinkney, linebacker Edmond Robinson and linebacker Ray Wilborn.

All of this year’s draft picks made the roster.

Treadwell, who was a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2016, signed with the Falcons as a free agent in March.

Treadwell, 24, was drafted 23rd overall by Minnesota in the 2016 draft. He has played in 53 games and made 16 starts for the Vikings, making 65 of 107 targeted catches for 701 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons were hoping that he could take over the fourth receiver spot that was vacant after the team did not re-sign Justin Hardy, who averaged nearly 30 targets a season over four years and scored nine touchdowns.

Treadwell had several drops in training camp and didn’t appear to get good separation on his routes.

Wilcox, 29, signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in April 2019 after splitting the 2018 season with the Colts and Jets. He was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2013 draft and also spent a season with the Steelers. He suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on the first day of training camp last season. The Falcons re-signed him Aug. 6.

The was no room for Wilcox as the Falcons elected to keep five safeties in Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen, Damontae Kazee, Sharrod Neasman and rookie Jaylinn Hawkins.

Rowland, Carter, Edwards and one of the quarterbacks likely are headed to the 16-member practice squad.

Cornerback Jordan Miller, a fifth-round pick out of Washington in 2019, was suspended for four games in December by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. His suspension runs through the first three games of the 2020 regular season.

Defensive end Steven Means also remains with the Falcons at this time, but he is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and does count against the 53-man limit.

Here’s a position-by-position look at the Falcons’ 53- man roster.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACKS (2)

Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub.

RUNNING BACKS (5)

Todd Gurley, Ito Smith, Brian Hill, Qadree Ollison and Keith Smith.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Brandon Powell and Christian Blake.

TIGHT ENDS (3)

Hayden Hurst, Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

Alex Mack, Jake Matthews, Kaleb McGary, Chris Lindstrom, Matt Hennessey, James Carpenter, Justin McCray. John Wetzel, Matt Gono.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE ENDS (6)

Dante Fowler, Takkarist McKinley, Allen Bailey, Steven Means, Charles Harris and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)

Grady Jarrett, Tyeler Davison, Marlon Davidson and John Cominsky and Deadrin Senat.

LINEBACKERS (5/6)

Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, Mykal Walker and LaRoy Reynolds and Deone Bucannon.

CORNERBACKS (6)

A.J. Terrell, Darqueze Dennard, Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield, Blidi Wreh-Wilson and Jordan Miller.

SAFETIES (5)

Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Sharrod Neasman and Jaylinn Hawkins.

SPECIALISTS (3)

Locks: K - Younghoe Koo, P - Sterling Hofrichter, LS - Josh Harris.

