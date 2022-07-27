Feleipe Franks to get some work as emergency Falcons quarterback

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback/tight end Feleipe Franks spent most of the offseason and the first day of training camp working with the tight ends.
The Falcons want to get quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder most of the practice reps.
“We’ll still get Feleipe some reps at certain points,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday after practice. “When you have a limited number of reps, we are trying to make sure that Marcus and Dez get as many as they can.”
Franks, who made the team as an undrafted free agent after his career at Florida and Arkansas, finished last season as Matt Ryan’s backup. He moved ahead of Josh Rosen, who was signed after AJ McCarron was injured in the exhibition season.
“Just like it is with Feleipe or anybody else who’s the third quarterback or emergency quarterback, you have to have a contingency plan,” Smith said. “But at some point on certain days, you’ll see Feleipe doing some work at quarterback.”
