Feeble Panthers rise up to defeat Falcons

The Panthers improved to 2-12 on the season and the Falcons dropped to 6-8.

The Falcons host the Colts (8-6), play at the Bears and close on the road at New Orleans. They’ll need to run the table and get some help to get back in the title race and to make the playoffs.

The Panthers had a chance to take the lead late in the third quarter after Brian Burns recovered a fumble by Robinson at the Falcons’ 24-yard line. But the Falcons defense held and forced a 25-yard field goal to make it 7-6 with 13:32 to play in the game.

On the Falcons next possession, they Falcons drove from their 31 to the Panthers’ 20-yard line before Ridder tossed his 10th interception of the season. Safety Xavier Woods picked off a pass intended for tight end Kyle Pitts at the 5-yard line with 7:35 to play.

The Panthers marched down the field for the victory.

The Falcons held a 7-3 halftime lead.

Both teams got off to slow starts and turned the ball over on downs on their first possessions of the game.

The Falcons were stopped on a fourth down-and-3 from Carolina’s 34. The Panthers were stopped on a fourth down-and 1 from Atlanta’s 34 when linebacker Nate Landman dropped Hubbard for no gain.

The Falcons punted on their next four possession as the offense couldn’t get much working. On their sixth possession, tight end Jonnu Smith lined up on the left side and ran across the field to the right and up the field. Ridder hit him in stride and Smith picked up 56 yards. Robinson had a 5-yard gain and Ridder the tossed a 2-yard shovel pass to running back Cordarrelle Patterson for the touchdown.

The Panthers finally got moving behind some nice passes from Young. But on third down-and-goal from Atlanta’s 9, rookie defensive end Zach Harrison dropped Young on his first NFL sack. The Panthers settled for a 34-yard field goal by kicker Eddie Pineiro.

The Falcons opened the game with a starting offensive line that featured three backups in center Ryan Neuzil, right guard Kyle Hinton and right tackle Kaleb McGary, who were playing for Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary. Dalman was active, but Lindstrom and McGary were inactive.

Also, on defense, the Falcons started rookie DeMarcco Hellams at safety in place of Richie Grant and Clark Phillips started for Jeff Okudah, who missed last week’s game. Grant played in some nickel packages and Okudah came on for Phillips late in the second quarter.

Along the defensive line, Lorenzo Carter started for Bud DuPree, who was inactive after coming down with a back injury.

