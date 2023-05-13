Falcons’ Zach Harrison plans to put in the pass-rush work

The Falcons also missed on defensive tackle Deadrin Senat, who was taken in the third round in 2018. He finished with a sack.

Takk McKinley, who was taken in the first round (26th overall) in 2017, has 20 career sacks.

The Falcons ranked 31st in the league in sacks last season. They haven’t had a double-digit pass rusher since Beasley racked up 15.5 in 2016.

The Terry Fontenot-Arthur Smith regime selected Ade Ogundeji and Ta’Quon Graham in the fifth round in 2021 and Arnold Ebiketie in the second round and DeAngelo Malone in the third round last year.

Harrison is aware that the Falcons have been stuck in the bottom of the league in sacks for awhile.

“My mindset hasn’t really changed,” Harrison said. “I just have to go in there and work. That’s what I thought going to Ohio State, and that’s what I thought coming in here. I’m just going to put my head down and work as hard as I can. Look up when it’s time to look up.”

Harrison was a two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection. He was a solid player for the Buckeyes, but did not dominate the conference. He believes he has plenty of room for improvement.

“I feel like I need to become a better player,” Harrison said. “Honestly, I feel like I can improve in all areas of my game. It’s a different game than college. You’re going against grown men with kids and stuff like that. A need to take the next step in all phases to have that same production.”

While he’s battling his way through rookie minicamp, he’s looking forward to working with veteran defense end Calais Campbell.

“He’s a legend,” Harrison said. “One of the greatest ever in this game. To be able to come in as rookie and not know what I don’t know. Then have a guy come in who’s done everything that I want do. I just want to come in and learn and follow in his footsteps. It’s really a blessing and a great opportunity.”

Harrison can’t wait to meet Campbell, who signed with the Falcons in free agency this offseason. He has 99 career sacks over his 15-year career. Campbell is 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds. Harrison is 6-6 and 272 pounds.

“He’s a big, long guy,” Harrison said. “That’s kind of what I am, too. Taking aspects of that, how he uses his length and how he uses his power is kind of similar. I just want to learn the intricacies and the details that I don’t know yet.”

Harrison was a top-five recruit and a highly ranked defensive end coming out of high school in suburban Columbus, Ohio. Harrison played four seasons for the Buckeyes and had 97 tackles (24 for loss), 11 sacks and an interception.

Harrison had some goals for himself as he is taking his initial steps in the NFL at the rookie minicamp this weekend.

“I just really want to show that I picked up on the culture,” Harrison said. “One, how to go hard because that’s what we do here. Then, just the playbook. I want to show that I can understand it and pick up on things quickly.”

Harrison wants things to become second nature to him.

“Football is football,” Harrison said. “Once you understand that, you kind of like understanding on the board and then taking it to the field. That’s kind of the transition. We can get it on paper, but when you’re out there and it’s moving faster, it has to be automatic. It’s not quite there yet. That’s what we are working towards. That’s what I’m working towards.”

Harrison is refining his moves. He’s can bull-rush. He wants to work on his speed-to-power moves and counterattacks to keep the offensive linemen off-balance.

“I feel like I’m a versatile rusher,” Harrison said. “I feel like I can do a little bit of everything. I can keep the (offensive) lineman on their toes with that. So, I’m just kind of excited to refine by tools.”

Harrison didn’t want to make any promises about helping in the sack department.

“I’m just coming in here to work,” Harrison said. “That’s all that I can do.”

