Falcons’ X-factor: Who will stop Pittsburgh’s George Pickens, Kenny Pickett?

The Falcons’ pass defense, which will face the Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is allowing an average of 255.6 yards per game. That’s the fifth-most in the league. Opponents are averaging 7.5 yards per receptions, tied for seventh-most.

Smith said that Pickett, who was a standout at Pitt, is a very smart player. He said that was evident in the victory against the Colts, as the team adjusted to to hold its lead. Smith said it seems that Pickett is starting to adjust to the pocket he has to throw from in the NFL, compared with what he grew accustomed to in college. Smith said the smaller pockets in the NFL, where players are on top of a quarterback’s feet, can’t be replicated in college practices.