ajc logo
X

Falcons’ X-factor: Who will stop Pittsburgh’s George Pickens, Kenny Pickett?

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, a former standout at Georgia, is starting to develop chemistry with fellow rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickens caught an important 2-point conversion in Monday’s 24-17 win against the Colts. The two have combined for 10 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown in the past three games.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said that Pickett and Pickens are part of a good group of Steelers skill players. For the season, Pickens has 36 receptions for 510 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been targeted 60 times.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons’ pass defense, which will face the Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is allowing an average of 255.6 yards per game. That’s the fifth-most in the league. Opponents are averaging 7.5 yards per receptions, tied for seventh-most.

Smith said that Pickett, who was a standout at Pitt, is a very smart player. He said that was evident in the victory against the Colts, as the team adjusted to to hold its lead. Smith said it seems that Pickett is starting to adjust to the pocket he has to throw from in the NFL, compared with what he grew accustomed to in college. Smith said the smaller pockets in the NFL, where players are on top of a quarterback’s feet, can’t be replicated in college practices.

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota said not having as much space in the pocket was the biggest adjustment he had to make. He compared it with trying to throw a pass in a phone booth.

Pickett seems to be adjusting. He hasn’t committed a turnover in the past three games. He has passed for 1,600 yards, three touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight starts.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Where the Braves’ payroll stands, what it could mean for rest of offseason16h ago

28 years later, Brent Key fills mentor George O’Leary’s job at Georgia Tech
15h ago

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJ

We’re back: Atlanta to host another college football national championship
19h ago

Semifinals primer: Carrollton-Colquitt County, Cedartown-North Oconee headline round
19h ago

Semifinals primer: Carrollton-Colquitt County, Cedartown-North Oconee headline round
19h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks say John Collins, De’Andre Hunter will miss several games
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Doug Roberson

Falcons to showcase charities with “My Cause My Cleats”
32m ago
Falcons focusing on what’s next in attempt to make playoffs
14h ago
Snapper Liam McCullough doing good work for Falcons
16h ago
Featured

Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top