Falcons’ X-factor Sunday: Texans have a strong Georgia contingent

FLOWERY BRANCH — When the Kansas City Chiefs came to Atlanta to play the Falcons in 2016, coach Andy Reid called it a “Homecoming” game for the players from Georgia on the roster.

With Eric Berry leading the way, the Chiefs beat Matt Ryan and the Falcons. Berry, a former Creekside High and Tennessee standout, returned an interception for a touchdown and ran back another on a two-point conversion attempt for the decisive points in the 29-28 victory.

The Texans (2-2) are set to play the Falcons (2-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and they have a deep contingent of players from Georgia.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is backed by Davis Mills, who played at Greater Atlanta Christian and Stanford. Right after they drafted Stroud at No. 2 overall this year, the Texans selected defensive end Will Anderson with the third pick.

Anderson, a former AJC Super 11 player from Dutchtown High and Alabama, is off to a strong start. He has 15 tackles, a sack, five quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who is from Covington and played at Eastside High, and defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who played at Hiram, both start for the Texans. Rankins, who was drafted 12th overall by the Saints in 2016, is in his eighth season in the NFL.

Also, former Georgia Tech standout Shaq Mason starts at right guard for the Texans.

“You can see how they’re building it,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “The way their last couple of draft classes, they’ve got some good young players. You can kind of see they have a type. They flipped it pretty good.”

Houston coach DeMeco Ryans is in his first season. He’s running the 4-3 style of defense he coordinated for the 49ers.

“There are a lot of people that run versions of it that you see schematically and the way that they’re aggressive and the speed of that defense and getting up the field,” Smith said. “Obviously, drafting Will Anderson and then you see Greenard on the other side, he’s coming into his own schematically. Christian Harris, a guy they drafted, but he fits what they’re doing.”

