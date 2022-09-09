Falcons’ X-factor: Containing Saints RB Alvin Kamara in season opener

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons’ defense finished last season ranked 27th in the NFL as they gave up 131.9 yards rushing per game.
In the final game, Saints running back Alvin Kamara pierced the defense for 146 yards on 30 carries. Stopping Kamara will be the X-factor when the Falcons face the Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“We know that their offense runs through (No.) 41,” Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That’s not even an issue. He’s a great player. I have a lot of respect for him.”
Kamara, who played at Norcross High, Alabama and Tennessee, is a five-time Pro Bowl player. He’s had at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage (rushing and receiving) each season.
“Kamara, he can make you pay if he gets going,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “He’s a problem – not only running, but in the passing game. He can make them go.”
Kamara has had 81, 81, 81, 83 and 43 catches in each of his five seasons in the NFL. The drop-off last season can be attributed to quarterback Jameis Winston suffering a knee injury and playing in only seven games.
“Jameis Winston, I have a lot of respect for him as well,” Walker said. “I think he’s a guy who can make all of the throws all over the field. For us, we have to make sure that we eliminate the run game and make them use the pass.”
Walker is set to be an opening-game starter for the first time. He’s also the signal-caller on defense.
“I’m just excited,” Walker said. “I have to keep calm. The coaches believe in me. I believe in myself. The players believe in me. I feel like it’s my time, and I’m ready for this opportunity.”
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
