Falcons’ X-factor: Containing Saints RB Alvin Kamara in season opener

Kamara has had 81, 81, 81, 83 and 43 catches in each of his five seasons in the NFL. The drop-off last season can be attributed to quarterback Jameis Winston suffering a knee injury and playing in only seven games.

“Jameis Winston, I have a lot of respect for him as well,” Walker said. “I think he’s a guy who can make all of the throws all over the field. For us, we have to make sure that we eliminate the run game and make them use the pass.”

Walker is set to be an opening-game starter for the first time. He’s also the signal-caller on defense.

“I’m just excited,” Walker said. “I have to keep calm. The coaches believe in me. I believe in myself. The players believe in me. I feel like it’s my time, and I’m ready for this opportunity.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD