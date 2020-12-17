Falcons WR Laquon Treadwell’s new perspective pays off

This offseason, the Falcons signed him and had initial plans to make him a depth receiver and special-teams contributor. However, after training camp, Treadwell didn’t make the first 53-man roster. After the opener, he was brought back to the practice squad and spent the majority of the season there.

Going from a first-round pick to another team’s practice squad was a learning experience. But it’s one Treadwell said taught him a valuable lesson.

“Regardless of what round you went in, you still have to come out and work,” Treadwell said. “You have to come out and be a great teammate. Just keeping everything in perspective is what I really learned through my process in the NFL. Things vary, careers go through highs and lows. But if you keep it in perspective and continue to work, eventually everything will work.

“I just try to keep that in my mind and try to put my best foot forward every time I step on the field or in a meeting room or while studying film.”

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said Treadwell has handled himself like a “absolute professional” since becoming a member of the Falcons. Without the full offseason of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Morris said Treadwell needed to learn some of the nuances of how receivers are used in the Falcons’ offense.

After seeing zero snaps against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago, Treadwell was on the field for eight plays against the Chargers. Without Zaccheaus, and with Jones missing two days of practice this week because of a hamstring injury, it’s possible that number could increase Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“He’s able to go out there and practice and actually execute what Matt Ryan is saying in the huddle and hearing his voice and doing it over and over and over again,” Morris said. “You really get a good feel for the kid and get him a chance to get out there and play. Then, he had a chance to go out (last) week and have some production.

“I’m really fired up where he can go and what he can do. We look forward to seeing more Laquon this week.”

Said Ryan: “He’s worked really hard all year, and he’s a great teammate. He came in and did a nice job for us in the run game. You like to see guys rewarded for their hard work all year. He carried guys into the end zone, that was great to see.”

If Treadwell sees more of the field during the final three games of the 2020 season, he plans to use that opportunity as an audition to prove that he can be a valuable member of any franchise.

“I just have to continue to come out and be the best teammate, work my butt off and keep everything in perspective and just go out and learn, continue to pick the brains of the receivers of the room and let them help me help them, and keep getting better,” Treadwell said.

“Regardless of what happens, it’s been a good run. I’m just excited to go out and continue to work.”