Falcons workout 3 punters, wide receiver

The Falcons worked out three punters and a wide receiver, according to the NFL’s transaction listing for Monday.
Punters Cameron Nizialek (Georgia), Colby Wadman (California-Davis) and Matt Wile (Michigan) worked out for the team along with wide receiver Jonathan Adams (Arkansas State).
The Falcons have two punters in the rosters in Sterling Hofrichter and Dom Maggio.
Wile punted for the Falcons in 2016 for one game and for two games in 2019. He was the Minnesota Vikings’ punter in 2018 and averaged 45.2 yards over 72 punts.
Nizialek spent time on the practice squad in 2020.
Falcons coach Arthur Smith was asked about the punting competition on Sunday.
“That’s where the (exhibition) season will be big at that position, the punter spot,” Smith said.
Adams is 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds and has a vertical jump of 39 inches.
Adams, who was originally signed by the Lions, finished his four-year career with the Red Wolves with 21 receiving touchdowns, which was the second most in school history. He had 166 career catches for 2,306 yards, which ranked as the third and fifth most in program history.
