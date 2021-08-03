Falcons workout 3 punters, wide receiver

Falcons coach Arthur Smith was asked about the punting competition on Sunday.

“That’s where the (exhibition) season will be big at that position, the punter spot,” Smith said.

Adams is 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds and has a vertical jump of 39 inches.

Adams, who was originally signed by the Lions, finished his four-year career with the Red Wolves with 21 receiving touchdowns, which was the second most in school history. He had 166 career catches for 2,306 yards, which ranked as the third and fifth most in program history.

