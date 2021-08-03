ajc logo
X

Falcons workout 3 punters, wide receiver

November 27, 2016, Atlanta: Falcons punter Matt Wile fills in for injured Matt Bosher in an NFL football game against the Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Caption
November 27, 2016, Atlanta: Falcons punter Matt Wile fills in for injured Matt Bosher in an NFL football game against the Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Falcons worked out three punters and a wide receiver, according to the NFL’s transaction listing for Monday.

Punters Cameron Nizialek (Georgia), Colby Wadman (California-Davis) and Matt Wile (Michigan) worked out for the team along with wide receiver Jonathan Adams (Arkansas State).

The Falcons have two punters in the rosters in Sterling Hofrichter and Dom Maggio.

Wile punted for the Falcons in 2016 for one game and for two games in 2019. He was the Minnesota Vikings’ punter in 2018 and averaged 45.2 yards over 72 punts.

Nizialek spent time on the practice squad in 2020.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith was asked about the punting competition on Sunday.

“That’s where the (exhibition) season will be big at that position, the punter spot,” Smith said.

Adams is 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds and has a vertical jump of 39 inches.

Adams, who was originally signed by the Lions, finished his four-year career with the Red Wolves with 21 receiving touchdowns, which was the second most in school history. He had 166 career catches for 2,306 yards, which ranked as the third and fifth most in program history.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

In Other News
1
Falcons ready to put on the pads
2
Falcons’ A.J. Terrell finding his way to the ball
3
5 things learned at Day 4 of Falcons training camp
4
Falcons sign linebacker Tuzar Skipper
5
Falcons’ Jalen Mayfield has rough day at right tackle
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top