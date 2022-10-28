Falcons woke up in first place in the NFC South

The Falcons have not been over .500 since the end of the 2017 season, their last trip to the playoffs.

The Falcons, who are playing the season with a record amount ($77.4 million) in dead salary cap space after moving from lucrative contracts of Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Deion Jones and others, were projected to win only two games by a USA Today pundit. The over-and-under win total was placed at 4.5 games by Las Vegas oddsmakers. The Falcons already have wins over the Browns and 49ers, who were projected playoff teams and a road win over the surprising Seahawks.

“The whole goal is to keep improving and we’re lucky,” Smith said. “Some years you’re right, you get down and a team is running away with your division at 6-1, but luckily, we’re all in this pack right here. It’s an unique opportunity for sure. But that the reality of it. You’ve got to be aware of it and it also gives you perspective.”

Over the Falcons’ final 10 games, they play only two teams – Chargers (4-3) and Ravens (5-3) – currently with winning records.

Here’s the remaining schedule and the team’s records:

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina (2-5)

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)

Nov. 10 at Carolina (2-5)

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago (3-4)

Nov. 27 at Washington (3-4)

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh (2-5)

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans (2-5)

Dec. 24 at Baltimore (5-3)

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, (3-4)

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay (3-5)

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles