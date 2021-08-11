Falcons’ Willie Beavers has a clear path to a roster spot

“We’ll play Willie some at left tackle,” Smith said. “Ultimately, as McGary is worked back in there we have to make a decision whether we can ... what’s the best for the team. To keep two guys still fighting it out? Then (Jason) Spriggs will come back in the fold next week, too.”

So, now the Falcons have some candidates for the starting right tackle spot and the backup left tackle spot, which Gono manned last season.

“Ultimately, for Willie, can he win the right tackle spot?” Smith said. “If he doesn’t, can he be our swing tackle? He’s going to have a (good) opportunity, and we’re very happy with what Willie has done so far.”

Smith likes the competition at those open spots.

“I’m very pleased with how the competition is going,” Smith said. “I’ll be fired up to see Kaleb down in Miami (during the joint practice and second exhibition game).”

Willier Beavers transaction file

Jan. 4, 2021: Falcons signed Beavers to a Reserve/Future contract.

Sept. 24, 2020: Falcons added Beavers to the practice squad.

Aug. 29, 2019: San Francisco 49ers cut Beavers.

Aug. 28, 2019: 49ers waived Beavers.

May 6, 2019: 49ers acquired Beavers off waivers from the Chicago Bears.

May 3, 2019: Chicago Bears waived Beavers.

Jan. 1, 2019: Bears removed Beavers from the practice squad.

Nov. 5, 2018: Bears added Beavers to the practice squad.

Sept. 2, 2018: Seattle Seahawks cut Beavers.

Sept. 1, 2018: Seahawks waived Beavers.

Jan. 2, 2018: Seahawks signed Beavers to a Reserve/Future contract.

Nov. 28, 2017: Seahawks added Beavers to the practice squad.

Nov. 14, 2017: Minnesota Vikings removed Beavers from the practice squad.

Nov. 7, 2017: Vikings added Beavers to the practice squad.

Sept. 16, 2017: New England Patriots removed Beavers from the practice squad.

Sept. 5, 2017: Patriots added Beavers to the practice squad.

Sept. 3, 2017: Vikings cut Beavers.

Sept. 27, 2016: Vikings activated Beavers from the practice squad.

Sept. 3, 2016: Vikings waived Beavers.

