Falcons’ Willie Beavers has a clear path to a roster spot

Willie Beavers, who played at Western Michigan and has been battling to stick in the NFL since being taken in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2016 draft by the Minnesota Vikings, has a clear path to the Falcons’ 53-man roster.
With Kaleb McGary and Matt Gono starting training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list, the Falcons’ right tackle spot was up for grabs. Rookie Jalen Mayfield spent a lot of time at right tackle early in camp, but Beavers pulled ahead and is listed as the No. 1 right tackle heading into the exhibition opener against the Titans at 7 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Beavers, 27, will have to hold off McGary who’s started 29 of 30 games since been drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft. He working his way back after coming off the PUP list Monday. Gono has been wearing a neck brace, and Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he’d miss all of training camp.
“Willie has done a nice job playing right tackle,” Smith said Wednesday. “Now, you’ve got to show that. … You look at him Friday night, and we need to play him at left tackle. Because it’s not fair to Jalen. He’s been working at right tackle. We need to see Jalen play.”
Beavers will get to show if he can play swing tackle and back up on both sides.
“We’ll play Willie some at left tackle,” Smith said. “Ultimately, as McGary is worked back in there we have to make a decision whether we can ... what’s the best for the team. To keep two guys still fighting it out? Then (Jason) Spriggs will come back in the fold next week, too.”
So, now the Falcons have some candidates for the starting right tackle spot and the backup left tackle spot, which Gono manned last season.
“Ultimately, for Willie, can he win the right tackle spot?” Smith said. “If he doesn’t, can he be our swing tackle? He’s going to have a (good) opportunity, and we’re very happy with what Willie has done so far.”
Smith likes the competition at those open spots.
“I’m very pleased with how the competition is going,” Smith said. “I’ll be fired up to see Kaleb down in Miami (during the joint practice and second exhibition game).”
Willier Beavers transaction file
Jan. 4, 2021: Falcons signed Beavers to a Reserve/Future contract.
Sept. 24, 2020: Falcons added Beavers to the practice squad.
Aug. 29, 2019: San Francisco 49ers cut Beavers.
Aug. 28, 2019: 49ers waived Beavers.
May 6, 2019: 49ers acquired Beavers off waivers from the Chicago Bears.
May 3, 2019: Chicago Bears waived Beavers.
Jan. 1, 2019: Bears removed Beavers from the practice squad.
Nov. 5, 2018: Bears added Beavers to the practice squad.
Sept. 2, 2018: Seattle Seahawks cut Beavers.
Sept. 1, 2018: Seahawks waived Beavers.
Jan. 2, 2018: Seahawks signed Beavers to a Reserve/Future contract.
Nov. 28, 2017: Seahawks added Beavers to the practice squad.
Nov. 14, 2017: Minnesota Vikings removed Beavers from the practice squad.
Nov. 7, 2017: Vikings added Beavers to the practice squad.
Sept. 16, 2017: New England Patriots removed Beavers from the practice squad.
Sept. 5, 2017: Patriots added Beavers to the practice squad.
Sept. 3, 2017: Vikings cut Beavers.
Sept. 27, 2016: Vikings activated Beavers from the practice squad.
Sept. 3, 2016: Vikings waived Beavers.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo