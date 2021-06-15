ajc logo
Falcons’ Williams set to sign his rookie contract today

051421 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons outsider linebacker Alani Pututau (from left) and cornerbacks Avery Williams and Darren Hall lead the way to the next drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Flowery Branch. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons cornerback/returner Avery Williams, a fifth-found pick (183rd overall out of Boise State, is set to sign his four-year rookie contract, which is slotted to be worth $3.7 million today.

Williams attended the offseason program and worked out mostly at cornerback.

Here’s a look at Williams draft bio:

Fifth round (183th overall) – Avery Williams, CB, Boise State

Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 195 40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds

Overview: A very aggressive and physical cornerback for his size. Plays well in zone coverages and displayed good knowledge of route combinations. He returned a kick 99 yards for a touchdown, averaged 24.0 yards over three punt returns, with a long of 36, at Hawaii in 2020. He was voted the Mountain West special-teams player of the year in 2019.

Falcons fifth-round draft pick Avery Williams, a cornerback from Boise State, talks about his motivation entering camp.

