Falcons’ Williams set to sign his rookie contract today

Overview: A very aggressive and physical cornerback for his size. Plays well in zone coverages and displayed good knowledge of route combinations. He returned a kick 99 yards for a touchdown, averaged 24.0 yards over three punt returns, with a long of 36, at Hawaii in 2020. He was voted the Mountain West special-teams player of the year in 2019.

Falcons fifth-round draft pick Avery Williams, a cornerback from Boise State, talks about his motivation entering camp.