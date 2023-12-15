Falcons will have their hands full with Panthers’ Derrick Brown

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Left tackle Jake Matthews (knee) and right guard Chris Lindstrom (ankle) were injured in the last game and missed practice time. Right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) did not play in the last game. Dalman returned to practice, but McGary did not.

Left tackle Tyler Vrabel, center Ryan Neuzil, right guard Kyle Hinton and right tackle Storm Norton played well in their reserve roles. Vrabel was called up from the practice squad Saturday.

Brown, who played at Lanier High and was an AJC Super 11 pick in 2015 before starring at Auburn, is having a spectacular season for the Panthers.

Brown, who was taken seventh overall in the 2020 draft, has 74 tackles and six tackles for losses.

The Falcons are proud that they have developed some reserves who can hold their own up front.

“There are a lot of things and resources you put in, things they do in the weight room, from nutritionists to the way you try to set up practices, whatever advantage you can get,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “It will go down to having the right player, but then also having the right people around and sticking to it.”

The Falcons have had some failures and had to cut former third-round pick Jalen Mayfield, who started at right guard as a rookie in 2021.

“Sometimes, it’s easy to give up on guys,” Smith said. “Nobody has it perfect like, ‘All right, maybe I may not make it,’ or ‘Hey, we’re close.’ That’s a credit to a lot of people, starting with the players and those guys, they showed up.”

The Falcons believe they have some quality depth.

“You talk about Ryan Neuzil, bringing Storm in here – he hasn’t been in here a ton, but he’s found a good spot,” Smith said. “Tyler Vrabel, Kyle Hinton, the list goes on. A lot goes into it.”

