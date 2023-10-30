Falcons: What they said about quarterback change

Backup Taylor Heinicke entered for starter Desmond Ridder to start the second half with the Falcons trailing 14-3. The Falcons battled back and had a chance for a game-winning drive in the final minutes.

The Falcons reported that Ridder was evaluated for a concussion. He was cleared to return, but head coach Arthur Smith stuck with Heinicke the entire second half.

Here’s what the principals said after the game on the situation:

Smith on the decision: Obviously, with Des needed to get checked out. So that’s why Taylor is here. So, Taylor got in there and got going. As he came along, thought that was the best thing right then, just the way that it had gone. We’re always going to be cautious, and I’ll be conservative. So, I’ll listen to the medical experts and make sure everything tomorrow and the next day and as we get through the week, but that’s why.”

Smith on whether Ridder will remain the starter: “I mean, those are obvious questions you’ve got to ask. We just finished this game. We’ve got a lot of confidence in Des. We didn’t take him out for performance issues. That’s why Taylor is here, to be able to come in as a backup, and give us a shot to win.”

Ridder on going through concussion protocols: “I went through the concussion (protocol), got cleared. Everything with that went good. But these coaches know what it’s like, sort of like parents, because we’re with them so much and so much time, and they just felt I was a little off. And so obviously, Taylor went out there, did what he needed to do, and they rolled with it.”

Heinicke on whether he should be the starter: “Oh, no. I mean, this is Desmond’s team. He’s played great throughout the year. You know, obviously there were a couple of hiccups here and there, but he’s progressing every week. He’s working hard and Logan (Woodside) and I are doing everything we can to help him in any way we can. So, obviously, ultimately that’s Arthur’s (Smith) decision. But tomorrow we’re going to come in and try to get better from film and proceed as usual.”