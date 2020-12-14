Falcons went after Pierre-Paul in free agency

Last offseason, in their annual attempt to improve the pass rush, the Falcons attempted to sign free agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.
“They are a problem on defense there is no doubt about that,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said on Monday. “(Jason Pierre-Paul) was a free agent last year and we had the chance to really evaluate him and go through the process to see if we could acquire him on our football team as well. Obviously, the Bucs re-signed him and got him back there.”
Pierre-Paul re-signed with the Bucs with a two-year, $27 million deal. He leads them in sacks with 9.5. The Falcons tried to sign Robert Quinn, but he flipped a coin and went to Chicago.
The Falcons ended up signing Dante Fowler to a three-year deal worth $45 million. Fowler, who has been slowed by a high ankle sprain and a hamstring, has played in 11 games, 10 starts and has two sacks.
Falcons’ final three games
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
