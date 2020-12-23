Falcons want to ‘make this one different’ against Chiefs

“Don’t judge you?” the reporter replied.

“You don’t know it’s going to be a shootout yet,” Morris said.

Although an accurate statement, and one the Los Angeles Chargers, which lost 23-20 to the Chiefs, and Denver Broncos, which lost 22-16 to the Chiefs, can attest to, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his arsenal of receiving options have been a problem for NFL defenses all season long. Mahomes leads all quarterbacks in passing yards (4,462) and ranks third in touchdown throw (36). Tight end Travis Kelce ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,318. Receiver Tyreek Hill is fifth with 1,211 yards.

Morris did recognize why someone might think a shootout could occur because of the passing-game numbers the Chiefs have posted. Still, Morris is going to let the game unfold before making assumptions.

“You let the game play,” he said. “You go out there, and we’ll go against a more-than-qualified offense, led by (offensive coordinator) Eric Bieniemy, led by (coach) Andy Reid -- guys I’m very familiar with and played a lot in the past. They got a lot of talent and have done a lot of great things in this league. I believe they lead the league in explosives, and I believe we’re closer to the bottom in giving up explosives.

“Our offense is very explosive, so it’s easy for you to say it’s going to be a shootout. But every game has its own entity, and every game will be different. Hopefully we can go out there and make this one different.”

The Falcons’ defense has allowed 120 explosive plays this season, with the criteria being 12 yards for a rush and 16 yards for a pass. The 120 explosive plays surrendered is tied for the third most in the NFL. The Chiefs, conversely, have allowed only 85 explosive plays, which ranks the fourth fewest in the league. The combination of possessing an explosive offense with an aggressive defensive strategy has contributed to the Chiefs’ success.

With Kansas City’s propensity to score points in bunches, Ryan said the formula fits for a shootout, even while preparing for all other potential scenarios.

“You definitely know the football team you’re going against,” Ryan said. “This is a team that plays aggressive defense with a mindset that they’re going to score a bunch of points, too. And they’ve done that consistently throughout the year. You know that’s been their M.O.

“Ultimately, every week you have to go out there with the mindset that however this game shakes out, we have to find a way to get the job done. Whether it’s a shootout, whether it’s a tight one, low scoring, whatever that may be. You just have to find a way to get it done, and that’s the mindset you have to have.”

The Falcons’ offense has had its share of explosive plays, too. While Mahomes has thrown for the most yards this season, Ryan ranks third, with 4,016. Throwing the ball around the field hasn’t been an issue, even with receiver Julio Jones missing a large chunk of the season because of a lingering hamstring injury.

What’s hurt the Falcons is the absence of a rushing attack to help offer better balance. The Falcons have been able to muster only 3.7 yards per carry, a number that ranks last in the NFL. Ideally for the Falcons, the run game will find a spark and offer a sense of unpredictability on offense.

“You’d like to be as balanced as you could be,” Ryan said. “That’s obviously when we’re at our best and toughest to defend. At the same time you have to find a way to get the job done, regardless of how games shake out or years shake out. Sometimes you have to lean on different parts of your team, and unfortunately we haven’t done a good enough job of doing that and getting the job done with wins.

“But we certainly are at our best when we’re balanced and able to run the football and use our play-action pass off of that.”