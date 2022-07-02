Falcons waive punter Dom Maggio

The Falcons placed punter Dom Maggio on waivers Friday, one day after the team signed punter Bradley Pinion.
Maggio, who played at Wake Forest, signed a reserve/future contract in January after spending much of last season either on the Falcons’ practice squad or injured reserve.
The Falcons earlier signed Seth Vernon, who played at Portland State, as an undrafted college free agent in May after this year’s draft. He and Pinion are set to compete in training camp.
Falcons rookies will report to camp July 19, with veterans reporting July 26.
