FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons will play the Panthers at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, the NFL announced Thursday.

The Week 15 Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks game will move to “Monday Night Football” Dec. 18 on ESPN, while the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots matchup will be played at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 on Fox, the NFL also announced.

The Bow Tie Chronicles