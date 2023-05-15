Falcons’ updated depth chart after rookie minicamp moves

FLOWERY BRANCH – Upon conclusion of their rookie minicamp, the Falcons made several end-of-the-roster moves, highlighted by the signing of linebacker Andre Smith Jr., who has spent time with the Panthers, Bills and Titans.
Smith, who played at North Carolina, has appeared in 51 NFL games. He has played 920 snaps on special teams and 83 snaps on defense.
Wide receiver Slade Bolden, who played at Alabama, did enough to impress the coaches and move ahead of Ra’Shaun Henry, who was released. Bolden, who’s 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, spent time with he Ravens.
Here’s what the updated depth chart looks like after rookie minicamp:
OFFENSE
QB – Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside, Feleipe Franks
RB – Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson, Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams, *Caleb Huntley, Carlos Washington Jr.
FB – Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich
WR – Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, Frank Darby, *Jared Bernhardt, Justin Marshall
TE – *Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks, *John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk
LT – Jake Matthews, Germain Ifedi
LG – Kyle Hinton, Matt Hennessy, *Jalen Mayfield, *Justin Shaffer, Matt Bergeron
C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jonotthan Harrison
RG – Chris Lindstrom, Jovaughn Gwyn
RT – Kaleb McGary, Tyler Vrabel, Joshua Miles, Ethan Greenidge
WR – Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Shane Bolden, Josh Ali, Keilahn Harris, Xavier Malone
DEFENSE
OLB – Lorenzo Carter, Bud Dupree, DeAngelo Malone
DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne
NT – Eddie Goldman, *Ta’Quon Graham, Jalen Dalton
DE – David Onyemata, Joe Gaziano, Ikenna Enechukwu
OLB – Calais Campbell, Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Zach Harrison
ILB – Kaden Elliss, Dorian Etheridge, Tae Davis, Andre Smith Jr.
ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker, Nate Landman, Mike Jones Jr.
CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes (nickel), Natrone Brooks, Clark Phillips III
FS – Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, Micah Abernathy
SS – Richie Grant, Jamal Peters, DeMarcco Hellams, Clifford Chattman
CB – Jeff Okudah, Cornell Armstrong, Tre Flowers, Dee Alford, Darren Hall
NB – Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P/H – Bradley Pinion
LS – Liam McCullough
PR – Avery Williams
KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams
Note: Players who ended the season on injured reserve have an asterisk.
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com