Falcons’ Tyler Allgeier named to PFWA’s All-Rookie team

Allgeier rushed 10 times for 84 yards to help the Falcons defeat the Browns 23-20 on Oct. 2, and he made his first start the following week against Tampa Bay.

Allgeier ran with power and rushed for a season-high 139 yards in the 21-18 loss to the Saints on Dec. 18. He closed the season Jan. 8 with a strong showing against Tampa Bay, rushing a season-high 24 times for 135 yards.

A closer look at Allgeier’s advanced stats reveals that he rushed for 53 first downs. He gained 609 yards before contact and 426 yards after contact. He averaged 2 yards per attempt after contact, and he broke five tackles.

The PFWA has honored an All-Rookie team every season since 1974.

2022 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets

2022 OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

2022 DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets

2022 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Offense

QB – Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

RB – Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons; Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks

WR – Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints; Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

TE – Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

C – Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

G – Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers; Dylan Parham, Las Vegas Raiders

T – Braxton Jones, Chicago Bears; Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Defense

DL – Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions; George Karlaftis, Kansas City Chiefs; Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants

LB – Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars; Malcolm Rodriguez, Detroit Lions; Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers

CB – Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets; Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

S – Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens; Jalen Pitre, Houston Texans

Special teams

PK – Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

P – Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee Titans

KR – Dallis Flowers, Indianapolis Colts

PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots

ST – Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots

