Falcons’ Tyler Allgeier named to PFWA’s All-Rookie team

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for a franchise rookie-record 1,035 yards, was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team on Tuesday.
Allgeier, selected in the fifth round (151st) of the 2022 NFL draft from BYU, was eased into things, but he ended up rushing 210 times and scored three touchdowns.
Allgeier and Seattle’s Kenneth Walker were the running backs named to the team.
Allgeier broke the 43-year-old mark of William Andrews, who rushed for 1,023 yards in 1979.
Allgeier took over the load from Cordarrelle Patterson, who got off to a fast start before he was sidelined with a knee injury that led to a stint on short-term injured reserve.
Allgeier rushed 10 times for 84 yards to help the Falcons defeat the Browns 23-20 on Oct. 2, and he made his first start the following week against Tampa Bay.
Allgeier ran with power and rushed for a season-high 139 yards in the 21-18 loss to the Saints on Dec. 18. He closed the season Jan. 8 with a strong showing against Tampa Bay, rushing a season-high 24 times for 135 yards.
A closer look at Allgeier’s advanced stats reveals that he rushed for 53 first downs. He gained 609 yards before contact and 426 yards after contact. He averaged 2 yards per attempt after contact, and he broke five tackles.
The PFWA has honored an All-Rookie team every season since 1974.
2022 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets
2022 OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
2022 DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets
2022 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
Offense
QB – Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
RB – Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons; Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks
WR – Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints; Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
TE – Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
C – Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens
G – Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers; Dylan Parham, Las Vegas Raiders
T – Braxton Jones, Chicago Bears; Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys
Defense
DL – Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions; George Karlaftis, Kansas City Chiefs; Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants
LB – Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars; Malcolm Rodriguez, Detroit Lions; Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers
CB – Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets; Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
S – Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens; Jalen Pitre, Houston Texans
Special teams
PK – Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
P – Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee Titans
KR – Dallis Flowers, Indianapolis Colts
PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots
ST – Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots
