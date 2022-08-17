Falcons’ Troy Andersen hoping to make his debut Monday vs. Jets

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen, who was held out of the exhibition opener Friday night in Detroit, is back at practice and hoping to make his debut against the Jets on Monday.
“It was awful,” said Andersen about missing the game Friday. “You never want to sit out or miss any time. That was frustrating.”
Andersen, who was drafted in the second round (58th overall) out of Montana State, was held out for precautionary reasons.
“It just has a negative thing they were being smart with,” Andersen said. “I could have played, but it is what it is.”
Andersen is looking forward to his first NFL action.
“Without a doubt,” Andersen said.
