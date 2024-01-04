Falcons’ Troy Andersen doesn’t plan to play against Saints

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen talks to members of the media following OTAs at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen, who was designated to return to play from injured reserve on Wednesday, doesn’t plan to play against the Saints on Sunday.

“No, I’m just kind of getting out there and running around,” Andersen said. “No, immediate plans to play.”

Andersen, who opened the season as a starter, sustained a torn pectoral muscle Sept. 24 in a 20-6 loss to the Lions.

He participated in practice with the team in the indoor facility Wednesday. He was limited.

Andersen was taken 48th overall in 2022. He played in all 17 games and made five starts last season as a rookie.

Andersen, who’s 6-foot-4 and 239 pounds, showed his athletic ability as a rookie. Rashaan Evans, the Falcons’ leading tackler in 2022, was not resigned in free agency.

Andersen, who played at Montana State, played multiple positions in college on defense and offense, had 62 tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 2022. He played 481 defensive snaps (43%).

He had 10 tackles in the season-opening win over the Panthers. He suffered a concussion and missed the second game against the Packers. He had nine tackles in the loss to Detroit before his injury.

Nate Landman stepped into his spot and has played well.

