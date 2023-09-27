Falcons’ Troy Andersen could be out for 4-6 months

BreakingNews
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By
46 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen sustained a torn pectoral muscle injury and will have surgery. The Falcons placed him on injured reserve Tuesday.

“You just wait until he goes to the doctor,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday. “Usually, with those kind of injuries you have surgeries. You never know what the timeline is. Everybody is different.”

It will depend on if it’s a torn muscle or if the muscle pulled off the tendon or bone.

Last season, Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt tore his pectoral muscle in the season opener. He missed seven games and came back to play the final nine games of the season.

A full tear of the muscle would take four to six months, which could allow for Andersen to make it back late in the season (if he beats the timeline) or in the playoffs, which begin Jan. 13.

“It’s unfortunate,” Smith said. “He was obviously playing really good football for us. I’m disappointed. He’s got a really bright future ahead of him.”

Smith is not sure if he’ll get Andersen back.

“There are some variations on it,” Smith said. “Until he has the surgery, you don’t know what the timeline is. I just know that with different variations of it, everybody’s timeline is different.”

