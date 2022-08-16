BreakingNews
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney
Falcons trim roster to 85-player limit

Tight end Tucker Fisk, inside linebacker Rashad Smith, punter Seth Vernon (37) and safety Tre Webb were released Tuesday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — To get to the 85-player maximum by 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Falcons cut four players. They also placed a player on injured reserve.

Tight end Tucker Fisk, inside linebacker Rashad Smith, punter Seth Vernon and safety Tre Webb were released.

Cornerback Cornell Armstrong (undisclosed injury) was placed on injured reserve.

The teams must cut to 80 players by Aug. 23, and the final cutdown to 53 players must be completed by 4 p.m. Aug. 30.

Teams then can sign 16 players to the practice squad by noon Aug. 31.

