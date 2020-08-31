X

Falcons’ Todd Gurley impressed Quinn in scrimmage

Running the gauntlet: Ito Smith works during a ballhandling drill while Keith Smith (from left), Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Delrick Abrams and Mikey Daniel defend during Thursday's training camp practice in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)
Running the gauntlet: Ito Smith works during a ballhandling drill while Keith Smith (from left), Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Delrick Abrams and Mikey Daniel defend during Thursday's training camp practice in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons coach Dan Quinn was pleased with running back Todd Gurley’s performance in the scrimmage on Friday.

“The speed was the thing,” Quinn said. “He out-ran the leverage on one play. On another one, he got to the edge and made a big play. I felt his speed for certain.”

The Falcons have been Gurley at least one day off each four-day block of practices as they try to manage his chronic left knee injury. Gurley, the NFL’s offensive player of the year after the 2017 season, was signed in free agency to replace Devonta Freeman.

“That was part of learning him and us as well,” Quinn said. “What’s the best plan for him. We are pleased with where we are it. We think we’ve got a good plan in place of how we’d do the right thing by him to make sure that he’s at his best on Game Days.”

--

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.