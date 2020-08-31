Falcons’ Todd Gurley impressed Quinn in scrimmage

Falcons coach Dan Quinn was pleased with running back Todd Gurley’s performance in the scrimmage on Friday.
“The speed was the thing,” Quinn said. “He out-ran the leverage on one play. On another one, he got to the edge and made a big play. I felt his speed for certain.”
The Falcons have been Gurley at least one day off each four-day block of practices as they try to manage his chronic left knee injury. Gurley, the NFL’s offensive player of the year after the 2017 season, was signed in free agency to replace Devonta Freeman.
“That was part of learning him and us as well,” Quinn said. “What’s the best plan for him. We are pleased with where we are it. We think we’ve got a good plan in place of how we’d do the right thing by him to make sure that he’s at his best on Game Days.”
--
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com