Falcons to showcase charities with “My Cause My Cleats”

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Marcus Mariota is an admitted sneaker-head.
He estimates he has more than 200 pairs.
So when he had a chance to design a pair of cleats that he will wear in the Falcons’ game against the Steelers on Sunday, he was excited to participate in the NFL program, “My Cause My Cleats.” Mariota will highlight a charity, Shoes that Fit. He is one of 31 people with the Falcons who will wear special cleats or sneakers. It is the seventh season the league has participated in the campaign.
“Having a brand new pair of sneakers, whether it’s going out to play, whether it’s going to school, doesn’t it make you feel good,” Mariota said. “So I’m glad that my foundation, Motiv8, and I chose Fit. We’re able to collab and do something and I’m excited to be able to be a part of that on Sunday.”
The charities selected range from the well-known, such as the Boys and Girls Club or March of Dimes or Humane Society, to the more specific, National Blood Clot Alliance and Pebble Tossers.
Mariota’s designated charity, Shoes that Fit, works to provide kids in need new athletic shoes. Mariota’s cleats are yellow, blue and white, and a feature a black tree. On the right shoe a girl is swinging on a tire swing hanging from a branch. On the left, two people are holding hands while standing on a branch, one is holding a balloon.
The players don’t typically design the cleats. They provide ideas to an artist or designer. The production process varies according to the player, depending upon the design. It can range from 2-10 days. In the past, players could have the cleats designed by local high school students or hospital patients. Others provide the organization or cause to which they want to bring awareness to an artist and the design is built from that organization’s logo or branding.
After the shoes are worn, some players have donated them to their cause’s organization for auction, while others auction the cleats off from their own foundation events to raise money.
Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, who was born in Cameroon, selected Project YES - Africa, which “provides direct support and partnerships with existing resources in South Africa to ensure that every child - regardless of circumstances, gender, or ethnicity - has access to a quality education.”
His cleats are yellow and feature a lion on the heel, with the phrase “We all deserve an opportunity” across the toes.
“Understanding how blessed I am to be in position where I’m at,” he said. “So that’s why I went with it.”
Credit: Doug Roberson
Credit: Doug Roberson
A list of each participating person and their cause Sunday:
Tyler Allgeier, Lung Cancer Foundation of America
Troy Andersen, Lustgarten Foundation
Abdullah Anderson, Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City
Lorenzo Carter, United Way of Greater Atlanta
Arnold Ebiketie, Project YES - Africa
Anthony Firkser, The Aloe Family
John FitzPatrick, DGD Fund
Mike Ford, Atlanta Humane Society
Richie Grant, Next Generation Men & Women
Darren Hall, Ball by Faith
Matt Hankins, Children’s Hospital of Iowa
Jaylinn Hawkins, Intercept Poverty
Parker Hesse, Boys and Girls Club
KhaDarel Hodge, Imani Within
Sarah Hogan, The Greg Knapp Memorial Fund
Timothy Horne, March of Dimes/Boys and Girls Club
Grady Jarrett, Grady Gives
Nathan Landman, National Blood Clot Alliance
Chris Lindstrom, Friends of John Paire Student Fund
Marcus Mariota, Shoes that Fit
Kaleb McGary, Northwest Battle Buddies
Isaiah Oliver, Caris Sports Foundation
Cordarrelle Patterson, Pregnancy and Infant Loss
Bradley Pinion, Compassion International
Kyle Pitts, Boys and Girls Club (Atlanta/Philadelphia)
Keith Smith, National Association of Black Accountants
Mykal Walker, Sac Kids First
Elijah Wilkinson, Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation
Avery Williams, Bright Futures Atlanta
T.J. Yates, The Greg Knapp Memorial Fund
Olamide Zaccheaus, Pebble Tossers
Credit: Doug Roberson
Credit: Doug Roberson
