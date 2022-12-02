Falcons to showcase charities with “My Cause My Cleats”

Mariota’s designated charity, Shoes that Fit, works to provide kids in need new athletic shoes. Mariota’s cleats are yellow, blue and white, and a feature a black tree. On the right shoe a girl is swinging on a tire swing hanging from a branch. On the left, two people are holding hands while standing on a branch, one is holding a balloon.

The players don’t typically design the cleats. They provide ideas to an artist or designer. The production process varies according to the player, depending upon the design. It can range from 2-10 days. In the past, players could have the cleats designed by local high school students or hospital patients. Others provide the organization or cause to which they want to bring awareness to an artist and the design is built from that organization’s logo or branding.

After the shoes are worn, some players have donated them to their cause’s organization for auction, while others auction the cleats off from their own foundation events to raise money.

Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, who was born in Cameroon, selected Project YES - Africa, which “provides direct support and partnerships with existing resources in South Africa to ensure that every child - regardless of circumstances, gender, or ethnicity - has access to a quality education.”

His cleats are yellow and feature a lion on the heel, with the phrase “We all deserve an opportunity” across the toes.

“Understanding how blessed I am to be in position where I’m at,” he said. “So that’s why I went with it.”

A list of each participating person and their cause Sunday:

Tyler Allgeier, Lung Cancer Foundation of America

Troy Andersen, Lustgarten Foundation

Abdullah Anderson, Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City

Lorenzo Carter, United Way of Greater Atlanta

Arnold Ebiketie, Project YES - Africa

Anthony Firkser, The Aloe Family

John FitzPatrick, DGD Fund

Mike Ford, Atlanta Humane Society

Richie Grant, Next Generation Men & Women

Darren Hall, Ball by Faith

Matt Hankins, Children’s Hospital of Iowa

Jaylinn Hawkins, Intercept Poverty

Parker Hesse, Boys and Girls Club

KhaDarel Hodge, Imani Within

Sarah Hogan, The Greg Knapp Memorial Fund

Timothy Horne, March of Dimes/Boys and Girls Club

Grady Jarrett, Grady Gives

Nathan Landman, National Blood Clot Alliance

Chris Lindstrom, Friends of John Paire Student Fund

Marcus Mariota, Shoes that Fit

Kaleb McGary, Northwest Battle Buddies

Isaiah Oliver, Caris Sports Foundation

Cordarrelle Patterson, Pregnancy and Infant Loss

Bradley Pinion, Compassion International

Kyle Pitts, Boys and Girls Club (Atlanta/Philadelphia)

Keith Smith, National Association of Black Accountants

Mykal Walker, Sac Kids First

Elijah Wilkinson, Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation

Avery Williams, Bright Futures Atlanta

T.J. Yates, The Greg Knapp Memorial Fund

Olamide Zaccheaus, Pebble Tossers

