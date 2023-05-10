Falcons to play Jaguars in London in 2023

The Week 4 matchup will mark the Falcons’ third regular-season game played in London, having most recently defeated the Jets, 27-20, in Week 5 of the 2021 season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons also hosted the Detroit Lions at Wembley Stadium in Week 8 loss in the 2014 season.

The Falcons are 1-1 in London.