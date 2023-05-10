Falcons to play Jaguars in London in 2023

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons will play the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, Oct. 1 as part of the 2023 NFL International Games, the league announced today. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET and be broadcast on ESPN+ with Jacksonville hosting as the home team.
The Week 4 matchup will mark the Falcons’ third regular-season game played in London, having most recently defeated the Jets, 27-20, in Week 5 of the 2021 season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons also hosted the Detroit Lions at Wembley Stadium in Week 8 loss in the 2014 season.
The Falcons are 1-1 in London.
To purchase general admission tickets to the 2023 NFL International Games, fans must register for tickets at nfl.com/internationalgames.
The Falcons full 2023 schedule will be released on Thursday.
In addition to the six NFC South games next season, the Falcons are set to play the NFC North, AFC South and the last-place teams in the NFC East, NFC West and AFC East.
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ 2023 opponents:
Home opponents
NFC South: Panthers, Saints and Buccaneers
NFC North: Vikings and Packers
AFC South: Texans and Colts
NFC East: Commanders
Road opponents
NFC South: Panthers, Saints and Buccaneers
NFC North: Bears and Lions
AFC South: Jaguars in London on Oct. 1 and Titans
NFC West: Cardinals
AFC East: Jets
