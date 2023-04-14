Falcons to host prospects on ‘locals day’ Friday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Several players were invited to participate in the Falcons’ locals day Friday.
The Falcons have used the locals day to help fill out the rookie minicamp roster, and offensive tackle Ryan Schraeder, who played at Valdosta State, made his way to the roster through locals day after he was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2012.
He went on to become a starter at right tackle and played seven seasons in the NFL.
Draft-eligible players from the Atlanta area are allowed to work out for their local team. The session, at the team’s headquarters Flowery Branch, is not open to the media or public.
Some of the players invited include:
Chase Brice, QB, Appalachian State, Duke, Clemson (Grayson High): He led Grayson to the 2016 GHSA Class 7A championship. Brice, a four-star recruit who went 40-7 in high school, started his career at Clemson. He transferred to Duke and then finished at Appalachian State, where he helped post an upset over Texas A&M of the SEC and nearly beat North Carolina of the ACC. “I had a great three years at Clemson,” Brice told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I graduated, and I enjoyed my time there. It was amazing. … Made some great friends at Duke as well.” Brice tossed 27 touchdown passes in 2021 and 2022 for Appalachian State, which plays in the Sun Belt Conference.
Charlie Thomas, LB, Georgia Tech (Thomasville High): He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds at Georgia Tech’s Pro Day. He played in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Robert Cooper, DT, Florida State (South Gwinnett): He had an invite, but had a conflict with a top-30 visit.
E.J. Jenkins, TE/WR, Georgia Tech: He ran the 40-yard dash in an unofficial 4.56 seconds. He measured at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds at Georgia Tech’s Pro Day. Some teams think he’s an NFL tight end.
Ben Bresnahan TE, Vanderbilt (West Forsyth High): He was a team captain for the Commodores. Grew up playing baseball.
Rashad Torrence II, S, Florida (Marietta High): He started 12 games and finished with a team-leading 84 tackles last season.
We’ll add to the list as we get more confirmations.
