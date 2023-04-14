Falcons to host prospects on ‘locals day’ Friday

Chase Brice, QB, Appalachian State, Duke, Clemson (Grayson High): He led Grayson to the 2016 GHSA Class 7A championship. Brice, a four-star recruit who went 40-7 in high school, started his career at Clemson. He transferred to Duke and then finished at Appalachian State, where he helped post an upset over Texas A&M of the SEC and nearly beat North Carolina of the ACC. “I had a great three years at Clemson,” Brice told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I graduated, and I enjoyed my time there. It was amazing. … Made some great friends at Duke as well.” Brice tossed 27 touchdown passes in 2021 and 2022 for Appalachian State, which plays in the Sun Belt Conference.

Charlie Thomas, LB, Georgia Tech (Thomasville High): He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds at Georgia Tech’s Pro Day. He played in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Robert Cooper, DT, Florida State (South Gwinnett): He had an invite, but had a conflict with a top-30 visit.

E.J. Jenkins, TE/WR, Georgia Tech: He ran the 40-yard dash in an unofficial 4.56 seconds. He measured at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds at Georgia Tech’s Pro Day. Some teams think he’s an NFL tight end.

Ben Bresnahan TE, Vanderbilt (West Forsyth High): He was a team captain for the Commodores. Grew up playing baseball.

Rashad Torrence II, S, Florida (Marietta High): He started 12 games and finished with a team-leading 84 tackles last season.

We’ll add to the list as we get more confirmations.

The Bow Tie Chronicles