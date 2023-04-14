X

Falcons to host prospects on ‘locals day’ Friday

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Several players were invited to participate in the Falcons’ locals day Friday.

The Falcons have used the locals day to help fill out the rookie minicamp roster, and offensive tackle Ryan Schraeder, who played at Valdosta State, made his way to the roster through locals day after he was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2012.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

He went on to become a starter at right tackle and played seven seasons in the NFL.

Draft-eligible players from the Atlanta area are allowed to work out for their local team. The session, at the team’s headquarters Flowery Branch, is not open to the media or public.

Some of the players invited include:

Chase Brice, QB, Appalachian State, Duke, Clemson (Grayson High): He led Grayson to the 2016 GHSA Class 7A championship. Brice, a four-star recruit who went 40-7 in high school, started his career at Clemson. He transferred to Duke and then finished at Appalachian State, where he helped post an upset over Texas A&M of the SEC and nearly beat North Carolina of the ACC. “I had a great three years at Clemson,” Brice told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I graduated, and I enjoyed my time there. It was amazing. … Made some great friends at Duke as well.” Brice tossed 27 touchdown passes in 2021 and 2022 for Appalachian State, which plays in the Sun Belt Conference.

Charlie Thomas, LB, Georgia Tech (Thomasville High): He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds at Georgia Tech’s Pro Day. He played in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Robert Cooper, DT, Florida State (South Gwinnett): He had an invite, but had a conflict with a top-30 visit.

E.J. Jenkins, TE/WR, Georgia Tech: He ran the 40-yard dash in an unofficial 4.56 seconds. He measured at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds at Georgia Tech’s Pro Day. Some teams think he’s an NFL tight end.

Ben Bresnahan TE, Vanderbilt (West Forsyth High): He was a team captain for the Commodores. Grew up playing baseball.

Rashad Torrence II, S, Florida (Marietta High): He started 12 games and finished with a team-leading 84 tackles last season.

We’ll add to the list as we get more confirmations.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file

Braves’ 41-year record on line Friday as Rays seek 14-0 start10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ Orlando Arcia headed to injured list
17h ago

Credit: AP

Charlie Morton: Michael Soroka shows strength, professionalism amid injuries
21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s spring game
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s spring game
19h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia ‘moving on’ from back-to-back titles with G-Day
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Falcons sign Bud Dupree to one-year deal
20m ago
Top 10 quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft
1h ago
Bryce Young’s small stature no longer an issue in the NFL
3h ago
Featured

How swimsuit colors can help save children’s lives
Is the abortion pill illegal in Georgia now? And other things to know
18h ago
Supreme Court won’t block $6B student debt settlement in for-profit schools case
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top