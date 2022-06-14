Falcons to hold Cordarrelle Patterson out of minicamp

Also, defensive back Mike Ford was excused for a personal family matter.

“Everybody was here yesterday, got their physicals,” Smith said. “You’re going to see there are some guys that we’ll hold out for different reasons. We still have the guys that have had things cleaned up. They won’t be out there. (Fullback) Keith Smith (knee), (defensive tackle) Vince Taylor (knee) and (linebacker) Deion Jones (shoulder).”

Several players will be limited because they are in different parts of their return to play.

Wide receiver Cam Baston, wide receiver Frank Darby, tight end John FitzPatrick wide receiver Auden Tate, wide receiver Austin Trammell, safety Erik Harris, defensive tackle Taquon Graham and safety Teez Tabor are all limited.

Tryout players: Linebacker Dakota Allen (Texas Tech), defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (Alabama), offensive lineman Adam Coon (Michigan), defensive lineman Jalen Dalton (North Carolina) and wide receiver Emeka Emezie (N.C. State) were set to participate in the minicamp on a tryout basis.

Golf outing: The Falcons will have a team bonding golf outing Thursday to end their offseason program.

