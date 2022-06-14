ajc logo
Falcons to hold Cordarrelle Patterson out of minicamp

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson runs through Washington Football Team defenders for a first down during the first quarter on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Veteran running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is being held out of the Falcons’ mandatory minicamp, coach Arthur Smith said Tuesday before practice.

“He’s working on a vet offseason program to build him up,” Smith said. “He’s here. He wanted to work. Myself and our performance staff, we have a different plan for Cordarrelle. I’m not going to crank him up for two days. We need him ready to go on July 26.”

Patterson was the Falcons’ most dynamic weapon last season.

Patterson rushed 153 times for 618 yards (4.0 per carry) and six touchdowns. He also caught 52 of 69 targets for 548 yards and five touchdowns. He had 205 touches for 1,166 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“He has a offseason program,” Smith said. “It works well for him in Charlotte. He’s a real pro. He communicates all the time. I didn’t think it was necessary with where he’s at and where we need him to play a 17-game season. Again, it’s not one-size fits all. We’re trying to be smart.”

Also, defensive back Mike Ford was excused for a personal family matter.

“Everybody was here yesterday, got their physicals,” Smith said. “You’re going to see there are some guys that we’ll hold out for different reasons. We still have the guys that have had things cleaned up. They won’t be out there. (Fullback) Keith Smith (knee), (defensive tackle) Vince Taylor (knee) and (linebacker) Deion Jones (shoulder).”

Several players will be limited because they are in different parts of their return to play.

Wide receiver Cam Baston, wide receiver Frank Darby, tight end John FitzPatrick wide receiver Auden Tate, wide receiver Austin Trammell, safety Erik Harris, defensive tackle Taquon Graham and safety Teez Tabor are all limited.

Tryout players: Linebacker Dakota Allen (Texas Tech), defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (Alabama), offensive lineman Adam Coon (Michigan), defensive lineman Jalen Dalton (North Carolina) and wide receiver Emeka Emezie (N.C. State) were set to participate in the minicamp on a tryout basis.

Golf outing: The Falcons will have a team bonding golf outing Thursday to end their offseason program.

