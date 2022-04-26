Falcons to highlight TAPS program in second round of NFL draft

The Gadsden family, lifelong Falcons fans from Fort Walton Beach, Fla., will join Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage in the second round to help make the Falcons’ pick.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The night of the pick, April 29, is the same date that 2nd Lt. Clifford Gadsden Jr. was killed in Iraq. Through the TAPS partnership the NFL seeks to offer care to people grieving the loss of a military loved one.