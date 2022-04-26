ajc logo
Falcons to highlight TAPS program in second round of NFL draft

Then-Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan leads the team through an agility drill during Military Day in August 2017 at the team's football practice facility in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Then-Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan leads the team through an agility drill during Military Day in August 2017 at the team's football practice facility in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — In the second round of the NFL draft Friday, the Falcons will help the league honor the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) as part of the league’s Salute to Service initiative.

The Gadsden family, lifelong Falcons fans from Fort Walton Beach, Fla., will join Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage in the second round to help make the Falcons’ pick.

The night of the pick, April 29, is the same date that 2nd Lt. Clifford Gadsden Jr. was killed in Iraq. Through the TAPS partnership the NFL seeks to offer care to people grieving the loss of a military loved one.

The family was honored by the Falcons during their annual TAPS weekend in 2017 and again in 2020.

