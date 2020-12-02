Falcons to count on Laquon Treadwell to provide depth

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is looking forward to working with Treadwell and doesn’t think timing will be an issue.

“That’s what we worked so hard on in training camp,” Ryan said. “Those guys are grinding so hard all of the time on scout team and in individual periods to try to work on our timing and make sure that we are on the same page.”

With Zaccheaus out, Calvin Ridley working with a foot/ankle issue and Julio Jones with a balky left hamstring injury, there likely will be some playing time for Treadwell over the final five games of the season.

“Laquon has been very good,” Ryan said. “He’s a veteran guy in terms of being able take things from the meeting room and do them out on the practice field. It helps when your guys have experience like he does in understanding that we need you to be where you’re supposed to be and when you’re supposed to be there. I think he’s really taken well to that during his time here.”

Treadwell, 24, was drafted 24th overall by Vikings in 2016. He was an SEC star at Mississippi.

Treadwell signed with the Falcons as a free agent in March. He has played in 53 games and made 16 starts for the Vikings, catching 65 of 107 targeted passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons were hoping that he could take over the fourth receiver spot that was vacant after the team did not re-sign Justin Hardy, who averaged nearly 30 targets a season over four seasons and scored nine touchdowns.

Falcons’ next four games

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Dec. 27

