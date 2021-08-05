ajc logo
Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham out for season

Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham makes a 53-yard reception during the second play of the game against the Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham makes a 53-yard reception during the second play of the game against the Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons
By McClain Baxley
1 hour ago

The Falcons placed tight end Jaeden Graham on the reserve/injured list, ending his season, the team announced Thursday. The team also signed wide receiver Trevor Davis.

Graham has appeared in 32 games over two NFL seasons and has recorded 12 receptions for 174 yards (14.5 avg.) and one touchdown. The 25-year-old tight end played in all 16 games in 2020 and recorded three receptions for 25 yards (8.3 avg.) while also contributing on special teams.

Davis was selected by the Packers in the fifth round (163rd overall) of the 2016 NFL draft and has spent time with the Packers, Raiders, Dolphins, Bears and Washington. The 28-year-old, 6-foot-1, 188-pound receiver has appeared in 43 career games and has recorded 16 receptions for 205 yards (12.8 avg.) and one touchdown on offense. Davis also has averaged 22.4 yards per kickoff return and 10.1 yards per punt return in his career.

