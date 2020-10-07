Falcons’ A.J. Terrell close to returning

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, has been allowed back in the building for meetings at the Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, the team confirmed.
“The NFL had a nice protocol for those guys to go through,” Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said Wednesday. “I don’t know the exact protocols, but I know they have to come back and past the cardiovascular test. I believe right now, he’s still in the COVID-19 reserve list and is working his way back. We can’t wait to see him.”
Terrell, who was the 16th overall pick in the draft, was put on the list Sept. 26, a day before the Falcons faced the Chicago Bears. He also missed Monday’s game at Green Bay. The secondary has struggled this season as the Falcons have blown two double-digit fourth-quarter leads and have given up 23 pass plays of 20 yards or more.
“Hopefully, we’ll get A.J. Terrell back into the mix as well next week,” Quinn said after the 30-16 loss to the Packers.
Falcons' next four games
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com