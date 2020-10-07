Falcons’ A.J. Terrell close to returning

“The NFL had a nice protocol for those guys to go through,” Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said Wednesday. “I don’t know the exact protocols, but I know they have to come back and past the cardiovascular test. I believe right now, he’s still in the COVID-19 reserve list and is working his way back. We can’t wait to see him.”

Terrell, who was the 16th overall pick in the draft, was put on the list Sept. 26, a day before the Falcons faced the Chicago Bears. He also missed Monday’s game at Green Bay. The secondary has struggled this season as the Falcons have blown two double-digit fourth-quarter leads and have given up 23 pass plays of 20 yards or more.