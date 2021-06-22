Falcons take part in GM forum, QB summit

Former Falcons assistant general manager Scott Pioli opened the seminar with a story about working with Newsome and watching him tell owner Art Modell the truth and be transparent during the 1996 draft ramp up. Newsome told the owner they needed to draft offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden and not troubled, but talented running back Lawrence Phillips.

The Ravens drafted Ogden fourth overall and Phillips went to the Rams with the sixth overall pick. Ogden went on to have a Hall of Fame career, while Phillips was out of football after three seasons and just 35 games.

Reggie McKenzie, Miami’s director of college scouting, spoke on the use of analytics in preparing for the draft. He said he’s never draft a player based on analytics, but that they were helpful in the process.

Chicago’s director of pro scouting and free agency Champ Kelly, New Orleans vice president of football administration Khai Harley, former Bills general manager Doug Whaley, Doug Williams and James Harris from the Black College Football Hall of Fame, ESPN’s Louis Riddick all spoke. Riddick discussed the benefits of working with the media and beat writers.

The final general manager session was a question-and-answer session of team executives moderated by Fritz Pollard Alliance executive director Rod Graves. Buffalo’s Kim Pegula, the Giants’ John Mara and Detroit’s Rod Woods fielded questions from an ownership perspective.

