ajc logo
X

Falcons start Jalen Mayfield’s 21-day activation period

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons guard Jalen Mayfield, who started 16 games at left guard as a rookie in 2021, had his 21-day activation period started from injured reserve Wednesday.

The team has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster or have his status revert to injured reserve.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons have suffered a string of injuries at left guard, with Elijah Wilkinson (knee) and Matt Hennessy (knee) going on injured reserve. Colby Gossett started for the Falcons against the Panthers on Thursday. He also started earlier in the season against Seattle.

“It will be good to get Jalen back out there,” Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said. “Get him to start practicing. Taking reps.”

Mayfield, 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, suffered a back injury in training camp and has been on injured reserve since the start of the season.

“Obviously, it’s been a while since he’s been out there,” Ledford said. “It’s always exciting for us as coaches to get players back and see them back on the practice field.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Dansby Swanson rejects qualifying offer from Braves 18h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to be apart from team indefinitely for medical treatment
22h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Opinion: Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson has an interesting decision to make
1h ago

Georgia, Kirby Smart praying for Virginia after deadly shooting
1h ago

Georgia, Kirby Smart praying for Virginia after deadly shooting
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire right-handed pitcher in second trade with Rangers in past week
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ injury report: A.J. Terrell to return to practice Wednesday
53m ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Corey Wootton helps to break down Justin Fields, Bears
9h ago
Falcons sign cornerback to practice squad
20h ago
Featured

Credit: WSB

OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
7h ago
Column: Izzy's long run as worst Olympic mascot is over
18h ago
More than 10 metro Atlanta restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top