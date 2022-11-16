Falcons start Jalen Mayfield’s 21-day activation period

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons guard Jalen Mayfield, who started 16 games at left guard as a rookie in 2021, had his 21-day activation period started from injured reserve Wednesday.
The team has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster or have his status revert to injured reserve.
The Falcons have suffered a string of injuries at left guard, with Elijah Wilkinson (knee) and Matt Hennessy (knee) going on injured reserve. Colby Gossett started for the Falcons against the Panthers on Thursday. He also started earlier in the season against Seattle.
“It will be good to get Jalen back out there,” Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said. “Get him to start practicing. Taking reps.”
Mayfield, 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, suffered a back injury in training camp and has been on injured reserve since the start of the season.
“Obviously, it’s been a while since he’s been out there,” Ledford said. “It’s always exciting for us as coaches to get players back and see them back on the practice field.”
