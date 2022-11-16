Falcons start Jalen Mayfield’s 21-day activation period

The team has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster or have his status revert to injured reserve.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons have suffered a string of injuries at left guard, with Elijah Wilkinson (knee) and Matt Hennessy (knee) going on injured reserve. Colby Gossett started for the Falcons against the Panthers on Thursday. He also started earlier in the season against Seattle.