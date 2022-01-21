Falcons’ special teams ranked 23rd in NFL

Featuring kicker Younghoe Koo and Pro Bowl long snapper Josh Harris, the Falcons’ special teams units finished ranked 23rd overall in the annual special teams rankings compiled by longtime NFL writer Rick Gosselin for the last 43 years.
The league’s 32 teams are ranked in 22 kicking-game categories and assigned points according to their standing – one for best, 32 for worst. The Ravens compiled 241.5 points to finish first and 30.5 better than the runner-up Indianapolis Colts at 272.
The Saints (299.5) finished fifth overall and were the top NFC South team.
The Falcons had 408.5 points and were the second NFC South team followed by Carolina (428.5, 28th) and Tampa Bay (429, 29th).
The Falcons were in the top five in two of the 22 categories. They finished third in field goal percentage with 93.1% and tied for first in extra point percentage at 100%. The Saints were last at 81.5% in extra point percentage.
