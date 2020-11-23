Falcons signed 2 practice squad players

Running back Tony Brooks-James and wide receiver Devin Gray were signed to the practice squad on Monday.
The Falcons also released linebacker Jake Carlock from the practice squad.
Falcons’ next four games
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10
