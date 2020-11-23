X

Falcons signed 2 practice squad players

August 30, 2018 Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons running back Malik Williams (right) celebrates his touchdown agianst the Miami Dolphins with Devin Gray during the first half in a NFL preseason game on Thursday, August 30, 2018, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
August 30, 2018 Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons running back Malik Williams (right) celebrates his touchdown agianst the Miami Dolphins with Devin Gray during the first half in a NFL preseason game on Thursday, August 30, 2018, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Running back Tony Brooks-James and wide receiver Devin Gray were signed to the practice squad on Monday.

The Falcons also released linebacker Jake Carlock from the practice squad.

