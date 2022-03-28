Falcons sign WR Auden Tate, RB Qadree Ollison to one-year deals

Tate, 25, who played at Florida State, was a seventh-round pick (253rd overall) in the 2018 NFL draft. He has played in 35 games and made 12 starts.

Tate, 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, has made 61 catches for 799 yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons, who are thin at wide receiver after losing Russell Gage in free agency to Tampa Bay and Calvin Ridley to an indefinite suspension for gambling, also signed KhaDarel Hodge.