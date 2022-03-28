ajc logo
Falcons sign WR Auden Tate, RB Qadree Ollison to one-year deals

September 2, 2017 Atlanta - Florida State wide receiver Auden Tate (18) makes a catch against Alabama defensive back Anthony Averett (28) in the first half of the 2017 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2017. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wide receiver Auden Tate, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals, and running back Qadree Ollison were signed to one-year contracts by the Falcons on Monday.

Tate, 25, who played at Florida State, was a seventh-round pick (253rd overall) in the 2018 NFL draft. He has played in 35 games and made 12 starts.

Tate, 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, has made 61 catches for 799 yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons, who are thin at wide receiver after losing Russell Gage in free agency to Tampa Bay and Calvin Ridley to an indefinite suspension for gambling, also signed KhaDarel Hodge.

Ollison, who was drafted in the fifth round (152nd overall) of the 2019 draft by the Falcons, rushed for 105 yards on 21 carries last season. He’s been a backup the past three seasons and contributed on special teams in 2021.

