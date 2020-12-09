X

Falcons sign Chris Williamson to practice squad

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Falcons coach Raheem Morris discusses the play of Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert and some of the intricacies of moving Isaiah Oliver to nickel back.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Atlanta Falcons | 43 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cornerback Chris Williamson, who played at Gainesville High, Florida and Minnesota, was signed to the Falcons’ practice squad Wednesday.

Williamson was originally selected by the New York Giants in the seventh round (247th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. The Gainesville, Ga., native also played two seasons (2015-16) at Florida.

The Falcons released defensive back Shyheim Carter on Tuesday.

Falcons’ final four games

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

