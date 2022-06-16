BreakingNews
Falcons sign two, release two after minicamp

The Falcons signed defensive lineman Jalen Dalton and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison to one-year contracts, the team announced Thursday. (JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

The Falcons signed defensive lineman Jalen Dalton and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison to one-year contracts, the team announced Thursday. In corresponding moves, running back Jeremy McNichols and wide receiver Austin Trammell were released.

Dalton signed with the Bears following the 2019 NFL draft from North Carolina. He has spent time with the Bears and Saints but missed the past two seasons because of injury and has not appeared in a regular-season game. A 6-foot-6, 300-pound defensive lineman, Dalton recorded 93 total tackles (46 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 38 games over four seasons (2015-18) at North Carolina.

Harrison signed with the Colts following the 2014 draft. The seventh-year offensive lineman from Florida has appeared in 84 games (42 starts) for the Colts and Jets. He also spent time with the Bills and Giants.

