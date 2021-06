Hall, a 6-foot and 190-pound cornerback, was selected 108th out of San Diego State. Dalman, a 6-foot-3 and 295-pound center, was the 114th pick out of Stanford.

The Falcons now have signed seven of their nine draft picks. First-round pick tight end Kyle Pitts and second-round Richie Grant, a safety, are set to sign their deals soon.