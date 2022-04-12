Falcons sign tight end with connections to Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota

Firkser signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent from Harvard in 2018. Smith was the Titans’ tight ends coach in the 2018 season and their offensive coordinator from 2019-20 before becoming the Falcons’ head coach.

Mariota started 13 games at quarterback for the Titans in 2018 and six in 2019. Mariota signed with the Falcons in March after the team traded Matt Ryan to the Colts. He spent the past two seasons as a backup with the Raiders.