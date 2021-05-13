Falcons sign tight end, guard

Hesse, who played at Iowa, was on Tennessee’s practice squad the past two seasons. He played defensive end in college. He’s 6-foot-3 and 261 pounds. He moved to tight end while with the Titans.

Jones, who was drafted by Denver in the sixth round (183rd overall) of the 2018 draft out of Arizona State, is 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds. He played in five games with the Broncos in 2018. He since spent time with the Cardinals and Colts.