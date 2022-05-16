ajc logo
Falcons sign three, release three in roster moves Monday

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver and first round draft pick Drake London (5) talks with wide receiver Geronimo Allison (82) during rookie minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons practice facility on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

The Falcons made several roster moves including the signings of wide receiver Geronimo Allison, tight end Tucker Fisk and defensive back Tre Webb on Monday.

The Falcons also released wide receiver Chad Hansen, tight end Daniel Helm and cornerback Luther Kirk.

Allison originally signed with the Packers following the 2016 NFL Draft out of Illinois. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver has 89 receptions for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns in 49 games (14 starts) for the Packers and Lions in his career.

Fisk played five seasons (2017-21) at Stanford. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Fisk appeared in eight games for the Cardinal in 2021, making starts at defensive end and tight end.

Webb played one season (2021) at Montana State after playing four seasons (2017-20) at San Jose State where he appeared in 43 games. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound defensive back notched 70 tackles in his lone season for the Bobcats and earned third-team All-Big Sky honors.

