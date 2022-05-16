Falcons sign three, release three in roster moves Monday

Fisk played five seasons (2017-21) at Stanford. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Fisk appeared in eight games for the Cardinal in 2021, making starts at defensive end and tight end.

Webb played one season (2021) at Montana State after playing four seasons (2017-20) at San Jose State where he appeared in 43 games. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound defensive back notched 70 tackles in his lone season for the Bobcats and earned third-team All-Big Sky honors.