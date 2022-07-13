BreakingNews
21 Georgia counties are now experiencing high levels of COVID-19 transmission
ajc logo
X

Falcons sign rookie Arnold Ebiketie

Falcons rookie outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (47) goes against a running back during OTAs, May 26, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons rookie outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (47) goes against a running back during OTAs, May 26, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, who was drafted in the second round (38th overall) of the NFL draft this year out of Penn State, signed a four-year $9.69 million contract Thursday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons now have signed seven of their eight draft picks. Only quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was taken in the third round, remains unsigned.

The Falcons are hoping that Ebiketie can help improve their pass rush. The Falcons ranked last in the league with 18 sacks last season.

Wide receiver Drake London, the Falcons’ first-round draft pick, signed his four-year, $24.6-million contract May 12.

London, who played at USC, was drafted eighth overall. He will be expected to step right into the starting lineup and play alongside second-year tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Running back Tyler Allgeier, the fifth-round pick; guard Justin Shaffer, a sixth-round pick from Georgia and Cedar Grove High; and tight end John FitzPatrick, a sixth-round pick from Georgia and Marist, signed before the start of rookie minicamp in May.

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen, a second-round pick, and outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone, a third-round pick, signed four-year contracts May 25.

Here’s Ebiketie’s draft bio:

Second round (38th overall) – Arnold Ebiketie, outside linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 250 Hands: 10 1/4 Arms: 34 1/8 Bench Press: 225 pounds 21 times. Overview: He was a late bloomer after moving to the United States as a 12-year-old. He moved to Maryland and played soccer and basketball. He led the Nittany Lions with 9.5 sacks last season. He played two seasons at Temple before transferring to Penn State in 2021. He was a second-team All-American and a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021. He had at least one tackle for loss in 11 of the 12 games. In three seasons at Temple, Ebiketie played in 24 games and made six starter. He had 59 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and three forced fumbles. He was a second-team All-AAC selection in 2020 after leading the team in tackles for loss, sacks, and forced fumbles. He has the self-anointed nickname of “Doctor of Pass Rush.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Buck Belue’s book lifts curtain on Georgia’s 1980 championship season
Georgia Bulldogs poised to ‘defy the odds’ in 2022 football season
4h ago
As Braves closer Kenley Jansen returns, Darren O’Day heads to the injured list
3h ago
Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: The secondary
2h ago
Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: The secondary
2h ago
The Latest
Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: The secondary
2h ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ outlook for the 2022 offense
8h ago
Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: The linebackers
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
2h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top