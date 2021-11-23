ajc logo
Falcons sign punter Dom Maggio to practice squad

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWEREY BRANCH -- Punter Dom Maggio was signed to the Falcons practice squad on Tuesday.

Punter Dustin Colquitt was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list on Monday.

Maggio, who was the first player signed by the new regime, was waived/injured on Sept. 1 and then waived outright on Sept. 8.

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Next four games

Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

D. Orlando Ledbetter
D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

