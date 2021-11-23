Falcons sign punter Dom Maggio to practice squad

FLOWEREY BRANCH -- Punter Dom Maggio was signed to the Falcons practice squad on Tuesday.
Punter Dustin Colquitt was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list on Monday.
Maggio, who was the first player signed by the new regime, was waived/injured on Sept. 1 and then waived outright on Sept. 8.
