Falcons sign offensive lineman to reserve/futures deal

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed guard Kyle Hinton, 24, to a reserve/futures contract Wednesday.
He joins 18 players who signed reserve/future contracts Jan. 9.
The reserve/futures contract gives the team the claiming rights for the player next season. Only players not on an active roster at the end of Week 17 are eligible. They will count against the 90-man roster when it is announced.
Hinton, 6-foot-2 and 315 pounds, was drafted in the seventh round (253rd overall) of the 2020 draft by the Vikings. He has been on the Vikings’ practice squad for most of the past three seasons. He has played in two NFL games.
The 18 previous signings:
WR Josh Ali 6-0 200 Kentucky PS-’22
RB B.J. Baylor 5-10 202 Oregon State PS-’22
OLB Quinton Bell 6-4 251 Prairie View A&M PS-’22
DL Amani Bledsoe 6-4 280 Oklahoma PS-’22
ILB Dorian Etheridge 6-3 230 Louisville PS-’22
CB Javelin Guidry 5-9 191 Utah PS-’22
TE Tucker Fisk 6-4 273 Stanford FA-’22
CB Matt Hankins 6-1 182 Iowa PS-’22
OL Jonotthan Harrison 6-4 300 Florida PS-’22
WR Ra’Shaun Henry 6-3 190 Virginia PS-’22
ILB Nate Landman 6-3 238 Colorado PS-’22
DB Dylan Mabin 6-1 196 Fordham PS-’22
DB Jamal Peters 6-2 220 Mississippi State FA-’22
TE John Raine 6-2 230 Northwestern PS-’22
FB Clint Ratkovich 6-1 220 Northern Illinois PS-’22
CB John Reid 5-10 187 Penn State PS-’22
OL Justin Shaffer 6-4 317 Georgia PS-’22
OL Tyler Vrabel 6-6 319 Boston College PS-’22
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com