Falcons sign long snapper Liam McCullough

Long snapper Liam McCullough, who spent time with the Raiders and Steelers, signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Wednesday. (JASON GETZ / FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Long snapper Liam McCullough, who spent time with the Raiders and Steelers, signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Wednesday.

McCullough, 24, played at Ohio State. He signed with the Raiders after the 2020 draft but has not snapped in a regular-season NFL game.

The Falcons have an opening at long snapper after Pro Bowler Josh Harris signed with the Chargers in free agency. They earlier signed veteran long snapper Beau Brinkley to a one-year, $1.2 million deal, with a salary-cap number of $910,000.

