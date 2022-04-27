Falcons sign long snapper Liam McCullough

McCullough, 24, played at Ohio State. He signed with the Raiders after the 2020 draft but has not snapped in a regular-season NFL game.

The Falcons have an opening at long snapper after Pro Bowler Josh Harris signed with the Chargers in free agency. They earlier signed veteran long snapper Beau Brinkley to a one-year, $1.2 million deal, with a salary-cap number of $910,000.