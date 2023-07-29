Falcons sign lineman ‘Jelly’ Ellis and linebacker Kemoko Turay

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed defensive tackle Justin “Jelly” Ellis and outside linebacker Kemoko Turay, the team announced Saturday.

The team announced no corresponding moves.

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has been away from the team for personal reasons, and Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Friday that the team may make a transaction regarding Goldman.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Ellis, who’s 6-foot-2 and 350 pounds, was drafted in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2014 NFL draft out of Louisiana Tech by the Raiders. He has played with the Raiders (2014-18), Ravens (2019-21) and the Giants (2022).

Last season, he played in all 17 games and made four starts.

Ellis, 32, has played in 117 NFL games and made 53 starts. He has 182 career tackles, eight tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks and five quarterbacks hits while mostly playing as a run-stuffer.

Turay, 28, who’s 6-5 and 248 pounds, was drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft (52nd overall) by the Colts. He played with the Colts from 2018-21 and with the 49ers last season. He has played in 41 NFL games, including three starts. He has recorded 34 tackles, 23 of them solo.

The Bow Tie Chronicles