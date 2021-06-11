ajc logo
X

Falcons sign linebacker Jeff Holland

Georgia running back Nick Chubb is tackled by Auburn linebacker Jeff Holland during the first half Nov. 11, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. Just three weeks after Auburn romped to a 23-point victory, the No. 4 Tigers face a rematch against No. 6 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Georgia running back Nick Chubb is tackled by Auburn linebacker Jeff Holland during the first half Nov. 11, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. Just three weeks after Auburn romped to a 23-point victory, the No. 4 Tigers face a rematch against No. 6 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons | 2 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

FLOWERY BRANCH – Outside linebacker Jeff Holland, one of the five tryout players for minicamp, was signed to a one-year contract by the Falcons on Thursday.

Defensive lineman Miles Brown (Wofford, 6-foot-2 and 320 pounds), linebacker Sharif Finch (Temple, 6-4, 250), offensive lineman Wyatt Miller (Central Florida, 6-5, 298), and wide receiver Jaleel Scott (New Mexico State, 6-5, 210) also received tryouts.

The Falcons are trying to improve their depth at linebacker.

Holland, who played at Auburn, played three games with Denver and made six tackles in 2018. He’s since spent time with the Cardinals, Bills, Chargers and Rams.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top