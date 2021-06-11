Falcons sign linebacker Jeff Holland

FLOWERY BRANCH – Outside linebacker Jeff Holland, one of the five tryout players for minicamp, was signed to a one-year contract by the Falcons on Thursday.
Defensive lineman Miles Brown (Wofford, 6-foot-2 and 320 pounds), linebacker Sharif Finch (Temple, 6-4, 250), offensive lineman Wyatt Miller (Central Florida, 6-5, 298), and wide receiver Jaleel Scott (New Mexico State, 6-5, 210) also received tryouts.
The Falcons are trying to improve their depth at linebacker.
Holland, who played at Auburn, played three games with Denver and made six tackles in 2018. He’s since spent time with the Cardinals, Bills, Chargers and Rams.